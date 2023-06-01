Positively Georgia
Clayton Co. K-9 dies after ‘medical emergency’ at Atlanta airport

Clayton County K-9 officer Wade
Clayton County K-9 officer Wade(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County K-9 officer has died after a “medical emergency” at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

K-9 officer Wade suffered the emergency in a patrol vehicle around 2 p.m. May 25. Officers took Wade to an animal control facility, but a veterinarian at the facility declared Wade dead on arrival.

A cause of death has not been revealed and a necropsy will be performed by a local veterinarian. The Clayton County Police Department is investigating the incident.

