Clayton County Jail employee arrested, accused of financial fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County Jail employee has been arrested and accused of financial fraud, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Iyana Niara Dixon is accused of using a stolen credit card on at least five separate occasions. Dixon was seen using the card at a Macy’s.

The credit card may have belonged to an inmate; Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said, “Dixon used her position within the Sheriff’s Office to steal from inmates.”

Dixon is charged with financial transaction fraud and theft by taking. She is the third Clayton County Jail employee to be arrested in the last week. Another is still wanted.

Sean William Hollinshead is accused of “[planning and orchestrating]” an attack on an inmate by placing him in a “high-risk housing unit” where he was beaten and stabbed by at least four other inmates. The inmates are also facing charges in connection with the attack.

Officer Tabitha Clifton and Jail nurse Jessica Castellanos are accused of providing contraband to inmates. Clifton and Hollinshead have been arrested; Castellanos is still wanted.

