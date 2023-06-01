Positively Georgia
DeKalb County man shares concerns over process of reporting stolen guns

A DeKalb County man shared his concerns over the process of reporting stolen guns after his father’s gun disappeared.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County man shared his concerns over the process of reporting stolen guns after his father’s gun disappeared.

Freddie Hicks’ father died in December and shortly after he realized the gun was gone.

“I found the holster, but the gun was gone,” Freddie Hicks said.

In January, Hicks said he went to DeKalb County police to report it stolen.

“We all know we have a major issue with gun control, so I was like I want this to be one less gun and to be reported,” he said.

Hicks said he was given a number and left a voicemail.

He claimed someone at the department called back in a week and said they’d get back in touch.

Hicks told Atlanta News First nearly six months later, he hasn’t been able to report the stolen gun.

“There’s a gun on the street that’s stolen, so yea you have to do something about that,” he said. “And not just in my situation, but overall why is it so hard to file a police report for a stolen gun?”

Atlanta News First took Hicks’ concern to DeKalb County police.

Hicks said DeKalb County police reached out to him shortly after, apologizing for the delay and they would handle the report.

Atlanta News First will update this story once we receive a response.

According to the ATF, Hicks took the right steps by contacting his local police department.

They also say you can contact the firearms dealer where the gun was purchased.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

