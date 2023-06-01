Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Douglasville parks named finalist for National Gold Medal Award

The winner is set to be announced this fall.
By Don Shipman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Douglasville is celebrating a big accomplishment.

The city’s park system is a finalist in receiving national recognition for being in pristine condition.

Douglasville, located in Douglas County, is one of only four park systems in the country in the running for the 2023 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

The city maintains nearly 400 acres of parkland, which includes seven parks, several mini-parks, and a municipal golf course.

To qualify for the 2023 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, Douglasville had to demonstrate long-range planning for its park system, showcase its emphasis on volunteerism, and be an environmental steward.

“There’s something for everyone. We have fishing, we have baseball, softball, we have tennis, we have playgrounds,” said Chris Bass, Douglasville Parks and Recreation director.

One of its parks, Hunter Park on Gurley Road, features a pond, walking path, community center, and two playgrounds.

Alyssa Carrick visits the park with her grandparents.

“Hanging upside down and everything and riding bikes,” said Alyssa Carrick of her favorite activities at the park.

The parks and rec director says parks played a key role in mental and physical well-being during the pandemic.

“The pandemic showed us just the true power of parks. When people couldn’t convene inside, they went to parks,” said Bass. “From a mental health standpoint, which we’re constantly dealing with that now, people can come to relate and release at our parks. Parks help the value of homes in terms of proximity. And help provide a safe haven for our youth.”

The winner will be announced at a parks and recs industry conference happening this fall in Dallas, Texas.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise

Latest News

Georgia State Capitol
Nonprofit ‘Vote Run Lead’ working to get more women into politics
Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
Atlanta News First Podcasts
Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
ATLVault: June 3, 1962, the day Atlanta stood still
Douglasville parks named finalist for National Gold Medal Award