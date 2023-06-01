Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride

Felix Rosenqvist, top, of Sweden, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500...
Felix Rosenqvist, top, of Sweden, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Greg Huey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis 500 fan whose vehicle was damaged when a tire flew off a racecar and out of the track during the race will receive a new car, an Indianapolis Motor Speedway spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told The Indianapolis Star that Penske Entertainment will provide fan Robin Matthews, who is from Indianapolis, with a new car following the incident.

“I didn’t see it come down,” she said. “I came down and they said, ‘Robin, it’s your car!’ I thought, ‘No.’ I thought somebody was pranking me. It’s a car. It’s fine.”

The wheel came off with less than 20 laps to go in Sunday’s race when Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood collided. Kirkwood’s left rear tire bounced off the track and over the fence and the corner of the grandstand in the second turn before landing in a parking lot. It traveled about 350 yards (320 meters) before crashing into the front of Matthews’ parked Chevrolet.

A red flag halted the race after the crash, and two more red flags followed before Josef Newgarden won by beating Marcus Ericsson in a one-lap shootout.

One spectator received treatment at the infield medical center with minor injuries related to debris flying. An IMS spokesman said at the time that there were no injuries related to the tire

IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is certain series officials will investigate what led to the tire sailing over the catch fence and grandstands.

“We haven’t had a wheel come off in a long time,” Penske said. “We were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise

Latest News

The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee took up a bill that would create a pilot program for...
Parents and lawmakers push for new school choice legislation
An arrest has been made.
Naked inmate attempts to escape Athens hospital during treatment: police
An infant was shot in southwest Atlanta Thursday evening, police said, not far from the CT...
Infant shot at apartments near rec center, Atlanta police say
Restaurant Report Card: Sam’s of San Francisco scores 66; Woody’s earns 100
The new technology called the 'Lucas Mechanical CPR,' keeps the blood flowing while the heart's...
New CPR technology helps Clayton County first responders save lives