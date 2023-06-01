FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 80s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Spotty showers are possible in the northeast Georgia mountains.

Thursday’s summary

High - 83°

Normal high - 85°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

Today will be a carbon copy of Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with slightly warmer highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible later this afternoon in the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains with a coverage of 20%.

Your forecast will remain the same through the end of the week with hotter temperatures this weekend!

Forecast highs today (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Thursday evening (Atlanta News First)

