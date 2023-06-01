Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Group protests the arrests of 3 activists charged with charity fraud

Protesters gathered outside the DeKalb Co. jail Wednesday to oppose the arrests of 3 people with the Atlanta Solidarity Fund
A crowd of people gathered outside the DeKalb County Jail Wednesday evening to protest the arrests of three people who fought against the future Atlanta Public
By Karli Barnett
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crowd of people gathered outside the DeKalb County Jail Wednesday evening to protest the arrests of three people who fought against the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Marlon Scott Kautz, Savannah Patterson, and Adele Maclean were charged with money laundering and charity fraud.

Protesters argued the arrests were retaliation for opposing the training center.

“This is an arrest which is meant to, again, criminalize the movement, chill dissent, stop organizing, and stop activism from happening to stop ‘cop city,’ and we are here to say we will not let that happen,” said Kamau Franklin of the organization Community Movement Builders. He was one of the organizers of the protest, which brought together about 100 people from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

People came with signs, horns, and drums, chanting “Stop Cop City” and “free them all.”

Kautz, Patterson, and Maclean were all part of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which raised money to pay the bail of people arrested on domestic terrorism charges while protesting the Training Center site.

“This country has a strong history of raising money for bonds for groups they feel have been wrongly incarcerated,” said Alex Joseph. She is a former federal prosecutor in Atlanta and was out with the group. “To cut off that source of money is basically to say to a political movement: one, we are going to arrest you; and two, after we arrest you, there will be no one on the outside that will be able to support you, fund you, and help you get out.”

Governor Brian Kemp released a statement applauding the arrests, saying in part:

The arrest affidavits have not been released yet, so it is still unclear where the GBI said the charity money was going.

The Atlanta City Council is scheduled to discuss funding for the Training Center on June 5.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of 62-year-old Randal Espey
Family speaks out after driver strikes, kills man at Atlanta airport
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Hall Co. man killed months before wedding.
Hall Co. father of 2 dies in motorcycle crash months before his wedding

Latest News

Massive fire under investigation in downtown Chamblee
Crews battled massive fire in Chamblee
Group protests the arrests of 3 activists charged with charity fraud
Ozempic and Mounjaro
Mounjaro weight loss drug points toward better results than Ozempic, Wegovy
Balloon release for fatal shooting victim in Atlanta
Atlanta city leaders call for curfew after spike in youth gun violence