Infant shot at apartments near rec center, Atlanta police say

An infant was shot in southwest Atlanta Thursday evening, police said, not far from the CT Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An infant was shot in southwest Atlanta Thursday evening, police said.

It happened off Middleton Road, not far from the CT Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, at what appears to be an apartment complex.

“The victim is alert, conscious, and breathing,” police told Atlanta News First. They said investigators are responding to the scene to learn more about the circumstances.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

