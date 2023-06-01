‘It’s disgusting’: Woman accused of setting car full of people on fire

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a woman who allegedly lit a car on fire while four people were inside, injuring two of them.

An eyewitness named Kiara described the horrifying moments when she says she saw a woman at an apartment building light a car on fire with a man, a woman and two children inside on Memorial Day.

“She put whatever she put in that cup. She lit that cigarette upstairs. She walked down those stairs and walked to that car just as calmly as you and I are standing here having a conversation, ma’am,” Kiara said. “And watched that man burn. She stood there as if this was a show.”

Kiara took video of the scene that shows flames shooting out of the car and fire crews working to put out the blaze.

“I cannot believe that. She was in the car with her baby,” she said in the video. “I watched her do it. I was right there when she did it.”

She says she knows the man who was inside the car and tried to save his life.

“So, I then ran into the building and called 911 and grabbed the fire extinguisher. He was on fire from his head to his waist, like literally lit up,” Kiara said.

The man is still fighting for his life at the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The woman in the car was also injured but is expected to survive. The two children were not hurt.

Kiara says she believes the incident happened because of a fight over money.

“It’s disgusting. It’s past disgusting. My daughter is 3, and she did not see him but she saw the fire. She should not have had to see that,” she said.

Kiara says she’s had nightmares since the fire.

“I mean, I don’t think that you can imagine seeing a 6-foot man on fire – not in a movie – falling on a hill and then trying to muster up words to talk,” she said.

Police say 49-year-old Diane Williams was arrested and is now charged with assault with intent to kill.

