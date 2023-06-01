Metro Atlanta pools search for lifeguards amid nationwide shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the summer heat reaches new heights, most people want to take a dip in the pool and cool off.

Unfortunately, a nationwide lifeguard shortage is an issue that could keep public pools closed.

Around half of the country’s 309,000 public pools will be forced to close or reduce hours, as reported by the American Lifeguard Association.

In Georgia, local communities are targeting teens in hopes to hire for these open positions, even raising their pay to do so.

The Atlanta YMCA is looking for more than 900 lifeguards. Applicants who are hired will receive a $300 ‘Stay the Summer’ bonus.

The City of Atlanta is also offering lifeguard training classes throughout the summer for those interested in the position.

Wyatt Werneth from the American Lifeguard Association shared the importance of lifeguards.

“It’s more than just a summer job. Lifeguards have the unique advantage of letting people know there’s a danger and to stay out of that danger,” he said.

To learn more or apply, visit the YMCA Atlanta careers website and the City of Atlanta website.

