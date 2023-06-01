Naked inmate attempts to escape Athens hospital during treatment: police

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is back in Clarke County Jail after attempting to escape by running naked through a hospital, Clarke County police say.

A man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional just before 4 p.m. May 27 for “medical-related issues,” police said. After being dressed in a hospital gown, he was removed from his restraints to provide a urine sample.

Police say he then pushed a deputy and attempted to run. The officer grabbed his gown, but he wiggled free and ran naked through the hospital and out onto Prince Avenue.

Officers were able to chase down and re-arrest the man. The deputy was treated for “minor injuries” and the inmate was charged with obstruction.

