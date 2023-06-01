New CPR technology helps Clayton County first responders save lives

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New cardiopulmonary resuscitation is coming to Clayton County.

“The device never gets tired, it doesn’t stop. It doesn’t slow down. It knows the rate and depth that we’re trying to achieve,” said Interim Fire Chief Tim Sweat, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.

Consistency can save lives, especially when performing CPR.

The new technology called the ‘Lucas Mechanical CPR,’ keeps the blood flowing while the heart’s not working, all on its own.

Afterward, first responders can shock the heart to put it in a normal rhythm and bring someone back to life.

“We’re only human, we get tired. Doing CPR compressions on a patient for 15 to 20 minutes, the fatigue will eventually set in,” said Sweat.

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services is the latest agency to purchase these devices for over $300,000, all thanks to a grant they were awarded last year.

Sweat says it’s worth every penny.

“Our population’s a little over 265,000. The challenge of that, we swell to over half a million with our close proximity to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport,” he said.

EMT firefighter Autumn Corley, who has been with the agency for about 4 years, knows all too well being a first responder isn’t without its challenges.

“They do get very fatigued during those incidents, just the fact that it is a high-stress situation,” Corley said.

Saving lives is exactly why Corley’s here. And that just got a little easier.

“I think that with this device, it also just brings a lot more that we can provide to the table while that machine is able to do what it needs to do,” Corley said.

The agency’s goal is to have all 15 devices on every ambulance in the county by early next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.