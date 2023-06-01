Positively Georgia
Only 5k tickets left, $1M raised for St. Jude in Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital(Action News 5)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday marked a huge milestone for Atlanta News First. We’ve raised $1 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thousands have pulled out their wallets for the cause and to get in on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

As of Thursday morning, 10,000 tickets have been sold. That means there are only 500 tickets left. You still have some time to make a difference -- and win great prizes.

You can help support St. Jude and win the $650,000 home, built by The Providence Group in the Millcroft subdivision in Buford, Georgia. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, top-of-the-line appliances, and a coffee bar in the master bedroom.

But that’s not all. There are additional prizes you could win, including a brand new 2023 Dodge Hornet from the Tutton Group, which is valued at more than $34,000. Tickets reserved by June 9 are eligible.

You could also win a $10,000 gift card from Georgia Furniture Mart. Tickets reserved by July 14 are eligible.

