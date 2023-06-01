Positively Georgia
Police find wrecked car with bullet holes, victim inside in DeKalb County

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting with two separate scenes in DeKalb County.

Police received a call for a person shot around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building on Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. Officers taped off a portion of the complex to investigate.

Crime scene tape surrounded an apartment building overnight on Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston.
Crime scene tape surrounded an apartment building overnight on Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston.(Atlanta News First)

Then less than a mile away on North Indian Creek Drive at Rowland Street, police arrived and found a car crashed on the side of the road with bullet holes in it and a victim inside.

Both scenes have cleared since.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

