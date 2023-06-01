Police find wrecked car with bullet holes, victim inside in DeKalb County

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting with two separate scenes in DeKalb County.

Police received a call for a person shot around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building on Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. Officers taped off a portion of the complex to investigate.

Crime scene tape surrounded an apartment building overnight on Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. (Atlanta News First)

Then less than a mile away on North Indian Creek Drive at Rowland Street, police arrived and found a car crashed on the side of the road with bullet holes in it and a victim inside.

Both scenes have cleared since.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the DeKalb Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

