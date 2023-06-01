Positively Georgia
Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of West Peachtree Street after reports of a shooting.

Atlanta police PIO J. Predmore said the victim has been pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

