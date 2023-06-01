Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the area of the 400 block of West Peachtree Street after reports of a shooting.
Atlanta police PIO J. Predmore said the victim has been pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
