Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Restaurant Report Card: Sam’s of San Francisco scores 66; Woody’s earns 100

Sam’s of San Francisco failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. Woody's Cheesesteaks on Monroe Drive received a perfect health score.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On 11th Street in Midtown Atlanta, we uncovered a serious pest problem inside a burger joint. Sam’s of San Francisco failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The health report says there was an infestation of cockroaches in the kitchen observed crawling in containers with food. Bacon and mushrooms were uncovered near the grill and contaminated with cockroaches.

The report went on to say that during the routine inspection, it was observed that food that was contaminated with roaches was being served. The manager denied it.

“The problem has been fixed,” Sam’s Manager Bill Meyer said.

Meyer said the roaches came into the restaurant while the sewers were being cleaned out back.

“The same day Terminix came out, sprayed the whole store, we closed for two days, the problem has been fixed. Nothing is contaminated, the store is clean and that is it,” Meyer said.

First Watch on Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners did very well earning 95 points on a routine inspection.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks on Monroe Drive in Midtown Atlanta earned 100 points on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award. Woody’s is an institution. They have been in business since 1975. You can fill up for $10 or less and you know it is legit because the bread comes from the Philly area, and they use cheese whiz on their steaks. Everything smells so good coming out of that kitchen.

They have a cheese whiz Philly, white American Philly, a chili slaw dog, and a chicken Philly on the menu. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise

Latest News

The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee took up a bill that would create a pilot program for...
Parents and lawmakers push for new school choice legislation
An arrest has been made.
Naked inmate attempts to escape Athens hospital during treatment: police
An infant was shot in southwest Atlanta Thursday evening, police said, not far from the CT...
Infant shot at apartments near rec center, Atlanta police say
The new technology called the 'Lucas Mechanical CPR,' keeps the blood flowing while the heart's...
New CPR technology helps Clayton County first responders save lives