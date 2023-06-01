Restaurant Report Card: Sam’s of San Francisco scores 66; Woody’s earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On 11th Street in Midtown Atlanta, we uncovered a serious pest problem inside a burger joint. Sam’s of San Francisco failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The health report says there was an infestation of cockroaches in the kitchen observed crawling in containers with food. Bacon and mushrooms were uncovered near the grill and contaminated with cockroaches.

The report went on to say that during the routine inspection, it was observed that food that was contaminated with roaches was being served. The manager denied it.

“The problem has been fixed,” Sam’s Manager Bill Meyer said.

Meyer said the roaches came into the restaurant while the sewers were being cleaned out back.

“The same day Terminix came out, sprayed the whole store, we closed for two days, the problem has been fixed. Nothing is contaminated, the store is clean and that is it,” Meyer said.

First Watch on Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners did very well earning 95 points on a routine inspection.

Woody’s Cheesesteaks on Monroe Drive in Midtown Atlanta earned 100 points on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award. Woody’s is an institution. They have been in business since 1975. You can fill up for $10 or less and you know it is legit because the bread comes from the Philly area, and they use cheese whiz on their steaks. Everything smells so good coming out of that kitchen.

They have a cheese whiz Philly, white American Philly, a chili slaw dog, and a chicken Philly on the menu. Boy that’s good!

