Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Suspected burglar held at gunpoint by homeowner in Towns County

Hunter Adams and Travis Foskey
Hunter Adams and Travis Foskey(Towns County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are under arrest after one was held at gunpoint by the owner of the home they were allegedly trying to rob.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call to Gumlog Road in Towns County May 20 and found that someone had broken into several cars in the area. Another call a short time later reported that a homeowner was holding someone at gunpoint.

The woman found Hunter Chase Adams at her front door wearing her husband’s clothing. She held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Adams and a second man, Travis Richard Foskey were arrested.

Adams and Foskey were charged with felony burglary and felony entering an automobile.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise

Latest News

Stolen guns
DeKalb County man shares concerns over process of reporting stolen guns
The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee took up a bill that would create a pilot program for...
Parents and lawmakers push for new school choice legislation
An arrest has been made.
Naked inmate attempts to escape Athens hospital during treatment: police
An infant was shot in southwest Atlanta Thursday evening, police said, not far from the CT...
Infant shot at apartments near rec center, Atlanta police say
Restaurant Report Card: Sam’s of San Francisco scores 66; Woody’s earns 100