Suspected burglar held at gunpoint by homeowner in Towns County

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are under arrest after one was held at gunpoint by the owner of the home they were allegedly trying to rob.

The Towns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call to Gumlog Road in Towns County May 20 and found that someone had broken into several cars in the area. Another call a short time later reported that a homeowner was holding someone at gunpoint.

The woman found Hunter Chase Adams at her front door wearing her husband’s clothing. She held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Adams and a second man, Travis Richard Foskey were arrested.

Adams and Foskey were charged with felony burglary and felony entering an automobile.

