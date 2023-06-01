Positively Georgia
Teen reported missing near home in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett police say

By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old who went missing Thursday morning.

Shawn Wright Tanner was last seen around 8 a.m. at his home near Park Knoll Trail in Lawrenceville, officials say.

The teen is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and wears glasses, police say.

Although it is not known what he was last wearing, they say he could have on green-colored high-top tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department officials at (770)513-5300.

