Woman wanted after duping Carroll County home seekers in property scam

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carroll County authorities are looking for a woman they say used a fake identity to scam multiple home seekers out of their money.

According to investigators, Kelly Moss used fake names and phone numbers to list a property on Mandeville Road online.

“Kelly in fact does not own this address and has no rights to the property. The property owners are seeking legal recourse,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

The scam left several people out of a total of $7,600.

Authorities say Moss has several warrants out for her arrest and continues to steal money from people.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

