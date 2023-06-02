3 arrested after Marietta teen shot, killed at graduation party

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers and a man are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a young boy at a graduation party in Marietta.

On the night of May 21, 2022, 17-year-old Grayson Green was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Responding officers say they were notified of a large group of young adults gathering inside the Walton Village Apartment complex at the 1600 block of Roberta Drive.

When they arrived, Green was lying on the floor visibly injured. He was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators would later learn the party had started at an Airbnb house outside the Marietta city limits but was shut down by the homeowner. That’s when the group moved to the Walton Village Apartment complex.

In surveillance video obtained by Marietta police, several people were seen leaving the area following what appeared to be some sort of altercation. Police believe the partygoers seen in the video likely witnessed what had happened.

A week following the incident, Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta announced a $4,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest. Just a few months later, that reward was increased to $10,000.

On May 29, Marietta police, with help from other agencies, located 17-year-old Ne’riyah Vargas and 17-year-old Ne’cquo Vargas in Virginia. The two Cobb County residents were arrested. A third person, 21-year-old Tahkel Beverly Smart, was also named a suspect and arrested in Douglas County.

All three are facing felony charges including malice murder and the corresponding violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Marietta police say that although they have identified suspects in the case, the investigation remains ongoing.

“We are calling on parents to talk with their children and anyone that was there or has information regarding the shooting death of Grayson Green to please have the courage to reach out to us. Witnesses can contact us directly, or via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta if they wish to remain anonymous.”

To contact the Marietta Police tip line call 770-794-6990 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

