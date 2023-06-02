Positively Georgia
4 people pulled to safety after being caught in Chattahoochee River

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A swift water rescue saved four people caught in the currents of the Chattahoochee River Friday.

Cobb County emergency crews responded to distress calls just before 3 p.m. Using emergency location markers, rescuers were able to find three people in the water holding onto a deflated raft and a fourth person further down the river.

All four people were brought safely to shore. No injuries have been reported.

Officials are reminding community members to wear flotation devices while in the water regardless of swimming ability.

