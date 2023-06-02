Brookhaven police increase reward for information on January 2022 murder

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police have increased the money reward for information on a January 2022 murder.

The reward for information in the killing of 31-year-old Dr. Matthew Willson is now $25,000.

Brookhaven police responded to an apartment at 3100 Clairmont Road Jan. 16, 2022 after receiving a call about a man shot. They found Willson lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Willson was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

