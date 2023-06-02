Positively Georgia
Clayton County Jail employee arrested, accused of obstruction

Sarai Tatiana Ali
Sarai Tatiana Ali(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County Jail employee has been arrested and accused of stealing from inmates, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarai Tatiana Ali is accused of stealing from inmates. Ali allegedly “aided and abetted wanted persons and shared confidential information which led to her encouraging her crew to steal from inmates.”

Ali is charged with obstruction and party to crime. She is the fourth Clayton County Jail employee to be arrested in the last week. Another is still wanted.

Sean William Hollinshead is accused of “[planning and orchestrating]” an attack on an inmate by placing him in a “high-risk housing unit” where he was beaten and stabbed by at least four other inmates. The inmates are also facing charges in connection with the attack.

Officer Tabitha Clifton and jail nurse Jessica Castellanos are accused of providing contraband to inmates. Clifton and Hollinshead have been arrested; Castellanos is still wanted.

Iyana Niara Dixon is accused of using a stolen credit card that may have belonged to an inmate on at least five separate occasions.

The arrests are part of “Operation Clean House.” Sheriff Levon Allen said “I would rather have 1 good Deputy than 100 crooked ones” in a press release.

