Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Conservative group challenges Prince Harry’s visa

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A conservative think tank will appear in a federal court next week to challenge Prince Harry’s U.S. visa, citing revelations about drug use in his recent book.

The Heritage Foundation is requesting that Prince Harry’s immigration documents be unsealed.

The conservative group is suing the U.S. government to find out if it acted according to procedure when it granted the Duke of Sussex a U.S. visa.

The case will go before a federal judge on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Harry most recently confessed to taking various recreational party drugs in his explosive memoir “Spare,” which was published in January.

Under U.S. immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application.

CNN has asked a representative for Prince Harry for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
File - police lights
Arrest made, woman in deadly W. Peachtree St. shooting identified, police say
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified

Latest News

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
2 inmates are on the run after escape from Missouri jail
An overnight crash resulted in an overturned tanker truck in Gwinnett County.
Overturned tanker truck closes roads in Gwinnett County
Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.
3 dead after carjacking, stabbing rampage, police say
Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
Dev Shah wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee on the word ‘psammophile’
A male in his 30s was shot overnight on Matthew Way in Lithonia.
Man seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting