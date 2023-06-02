DeKalb County police search for missing 80-year-old man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who was last seen on May 31.

Police say 80-year-old Steven Dennis was headed to Athens in a tan Cadillac.

Dennis is listed as 5 feet-11-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen Dennis or know of his whereabouts, call SVU at 770-724-7710.

