Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, upper 80s today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in north Georgia today with warmer afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal High - 85°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

We’re seeing a few showers this morning in northwest Georgia. Showers are expected in Floyd, Gordon, Bartow and Polk counties through 8 a.m. Otherwise, the rest of north Georgia will see plenty of sunshine today with warmer highs in the upper 80s.

Forecast highs in north Georgia Friday
Forecast highs in north Georgia Friday(Atlanta News First)

Rain chances remain low

A few showers are possible on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but he overall overage of rain will be low for the next seven days.

Tropical Depression Two

Tropical Depression Two developed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The depression is expected to weaken as it moves south through Saturday with no direct impact to the U.S., although the outer-rain bands will impact Florida through Saturday.

Tropical Depression Two
Tropical Depression Two(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
File - police lights
Arrest made, woman in deadly W. Peachtree St. shooting identified, police say
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, upper 80s today
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer Friday; Tropical system in Gulf of Mexico
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Very warm Friday, hot Saturday and a bit cooler on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Hot Weekend Ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Hot Weekend Ahead