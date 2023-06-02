FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, upper 80s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in north Georgia today with warmer afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Friday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal High - 85°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

We’re seeing a few showers this morning in northwest Georgia. Showers are expected in Floyd, Gordon, Bartow and Polk counties through 8 a.m. Otherwise, the rest of north Georgia will see plenty of sunshine today with warmer highs in the upper 80s.

Forecast highs in north Georgia Friday (Atlanta News First)

Rain chances remain low

A few showers are possible on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but he overall overage of rain will be low for the next seven days.

Tropical Depression Two

Tropical Depression Two developed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The depression is expected to weaken as it moves south through Saturday with no direct impact to the U.S., although the outer-rain bands will impact Florida through Saturday.

Tropical Depression Two (Atlanta News First)

