FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer Friday; Tropical system in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression Two developed Thursday afternoon on the first day of Hurricane Season
First Alert Forecast: Very warm Friday, hot Saturday and a bit cooler on Sunday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The workweek ends with very warm weather on Friday. The temperature will climb through the 70s in the morning before peaking in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. There is a very low chance of a few showers/storms - mainly in the mountains in the late-afternoon and evening.

Saturday looks hot with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. It will likely not be as hot on Sunday as clouds build and isolated showers/storms are possible in the afternoon/evening. You can expect highs in the mid 80s.

The weather stays seasonably warm next week with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. The best chance of scattered showers/storms is on Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Depression Two in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm may briefly become Tropcial Storm Arlene, but it is not expected to impact land before dissipating as it move south away from the US coast.

Tropical Depression Two
Tropical Depression Two(CBS46)

