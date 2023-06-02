Positively Georgia
Man dead after shooting inside Loganville home, police say

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to LMPD data.(Unsplash)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after a shooting Friday in a Loganville home, according to Snellville police.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Summit Pond Circle in unincorporated Loganville around 1 p.m. and found a man dead of a gunshot wound. A woman was taken into custody at the home, they said.

Neither the identity of the victim or the woman has been released. Charges against the her have also not been specified.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

