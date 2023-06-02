Man seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight shooting sent one man to the hospital in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to the 1900 block of Matthew Way in Lithonia Friday at 12:05 a.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police say there was a domestic dispute prior to the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate.

