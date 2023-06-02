New Atlanta Pride director shares vision as LGBTQ+ rights are under threat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pride month is here, but Atlanta’s pride parade is still four months away with a new executive director: Chris McCain.

“I think Pride is important every year, and it’s especially critical this year,” McCain said.

McCain says this year’s theme is show up and show out.

The parade annually draws nearly 400,000 people. McCain said being visible and vocal is critical after legislation both in Georgia and elsewhere around the country threatened the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

“I think it’s really important that we remember that Pride is about resistance and about working towards justice and equal rights for all people, especially the queer community,” McCain said.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that bans most gender-affirming care for transgender children in March. McCain said they’re working to prioritize the trans community.

McCain knows many look to Atlanta as a model of inclusion.

“And really make sure we’re featuring [trans people] and elevating their needs given the attacks that they’ve experienced and the real fear that many in the trans community are facing right now,” McCain said.

McCain said they can’t do this alone. The Atlanta Pride Committee is looking for volunteers and donors right now. more information at atlantapride.org. The 5k Atlanta Pride Run is Sunday morning in Piedmont Park.

