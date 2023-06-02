Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Overturned tanker truck closes roads in Gwinnett County

An overnight crash resulted in an overturned tanker truck in Gwinnett County.
An overnight crash resulted in an overturned tanker truck in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are at the scene of an overnight crash that resulted in an overturned tanker truck.

The Gwinnett Police Department says it happened at West Park Place in between Bermuda Road and the exit ramp from Stone Mountain Highway.

The road will be closed for several hours. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
File - police lights
Arrest made, woman in deadly W. Peachtree St. shooting identified, police say
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified

Latest News

A male in his 30s was shot overnight on Matthew Way in Lithonia.
Man seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, is expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven expect in court Friday
Mother accused of killing children in oven expect in court Friday
A search is underway for three missing children in northwest Atlanta.
Search underway for 3 missing children in northwest Atlanta