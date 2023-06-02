Overturned tanker truck closes roads in Gwinnett County
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are at the scene of an overnight crash that resulted in an overturned tanker truck.
The Gwinnett Police Department says it happened at West Park Place in between Bermuda Road and the exit ramp from Stone Mountain Highway.
The road will be closed for several hours. Drivers should use an alternate route.
