Person of interest wanted in multiple drive-by shootings across Riverdale

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police are looking for a man who is believed to be a person of interest in four drive-by shootings in the area of South Bay Court in Riverdale.

Police said these shootings have occurred on separate occasions from 2022 to 2023.

If anyone can identify this person of interest or have information in reference to this case, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.

