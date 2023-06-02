Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Person of interest wanted in multiple drive-by shootings across Riverdale

Person of Interest in Multiple Drive-by Shootings
Person of Interest in Multiple Drive-by Shootings(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police are looking for a man who is believed to be a person of interest in four drive-by shootings in the area of South Bay Court in Riverdale.

Police said these shootings have occurred on separate occasions from 2022 to 2023.

If anyone can identify this person of interest or have information in reference to this case, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Breanna Woods
Arrest made, woman in deadly W. Peachtree St. shooting identified, police say
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified

Latest News

Judge grants bond for anti-training center activists accused of charity fraud
Image depicting traffic cones
Pitts Road bridge in Sandy Springs to close for a year starting June 12
Three activists against the development of the public safety training center will go before a...
Judge grants bond for anti-training center activists accused of charity fraud
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Man dead after shooting inside Loganville home, police say