Pitts Road bridge in Sandy Springs to close for a year starting June 12

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pitts Road bridge over SR 400 will close for almost a year as the Georgia Department of Transportation replaces the bridge, GDOT says.

The closure begins June 12 and spans Pitts Road from Colquitt Road to Stratford Lane.

GDOT suggests detouring to Northridge Road via Roberts Drive or Roswell Road, depending on which side of the bridge they’re on.

Bridges on Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road will also be replaced soon. All three bridges

