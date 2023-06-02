Police: former deputy arrested for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County deputy has been arrested and accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Akeiba Koren Stanley is accused of “willfully and intentionally violating her oath.” She reportedly had contact with Christian Eppinger, a defendant in the YSL trial.

Stanley allegedly used Instagram and an illegal cellphone to communicate with Eppinger and conspired with his relatives to bring him contraband. She had been a deputy since October 2022.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Eppinger allegedly stabbed another inmate in February. An incident report claims he stabbed the inmate in his chest, but he survived after being taken to Grady Hospital. Eppinger raps under the name “Bad Bhris.”

Eppinger is one of nine defendants remaining in the YSL trial, which includes superstar rapper Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams. Jury selection is still ongoing in the case, which is poised to become the longest in Georgia history.

Stanley is charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct.

