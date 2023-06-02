Positively Georgia
Search underway for 3 missing children in northwest Atlanta

A search is underway for three missing children in northwest Atlanta.
A search is underway for three missing children in northwest Atlanta.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An active search is underway after three children went missing in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers were called to the Westside Crossing Apartments at 2265 Perry Boulevard NW a little after midnight after three children, 14-year-old Amiya Patterson, 10-year-old Arthur Patterson, and 6-year-old Jayla McDaniel were reported missing.

The three children were last seen by their mother at the park near their home at 2265 Perry Blvd NW. on June 1 at around 3 p.m., and were last seen on camera near the Circle K located at 1680 Hollywood Rd at 4:22 p.m.

Jayla McDaniel is 4′6″ in height, 90lbs, having medium brown skin tone, and black braided hair with black beads. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jean shorts.

Arthur Patterson is 5′4″ in height, 114lbs, medium brown skin tone, and black hair low cut. He was last seen wearing pajama pants of an unknown color.

Amiya Patterson is 5′7″ in height, 145lbs, medium brown skin tone, and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a crop top of an unknown color.

If anyone has seen these three critical missing juveniles or has any information on their whereabouts, contact 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577 – TIPS (8477).

