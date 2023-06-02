Positively Georgia
‘She was my family:’ Vigil held for woman shot in the back of Uber in Buckhead

Atlanta Police say the attack appears to have been targeted.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People came together Thursday night to hold a vigil for the woman gunned down while riding in the back of an Uber.

31-year-old Teisha Brewley was shot and killed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, near Lindbergh and Adina Drives in Buckhead.

Loved ones created a memorial, placing candles, balloons, and flowers just down the road from where the shooting happened.

Her friend of seven years, Megan, said Brewley was a loving mother to her daughter. She also said she loved music and dancing and was an aspiring Dancehall artist.

“She was very good at it,” said Megan. “If anybody knows her, they would know her walk. It’s like she walks with an extra pep, almost like she always had a song in her head.”

That is why she said she could not believe it when she learned her friend, so full of life, had been killed.

“I got a call, and they asked where I was,” she said tearfully. “I know what that means when someone has to ask where you are before they deliver news. I knew at that point something bad had happened to her, something really bad.”

Megan said she felt “in her spirit” that her friend would be successful when she listened to her first song.

“I never would have believed that something like this would happen to her. This is not what I saw for her,” she said.

“She was my family,” Megan continued. “I loved her.”

Atlanta Police say the attack appears to have been targeted. They have not yet made any arrests in the case.

