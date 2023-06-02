Summer mentorship program to reduce gun, gang violence pays teens $100 per week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I was one of those children. Got involved in crime at 15, joined a gang at 15,” said Art Powell.

Art Powell has come a long way from spending 11-and-a-half years in prison. He knows exactly what impacts someone to make bad decisions, especially at a young age.

“Lack of love and nurturing, different forms of abuse, traumatic experiences, not having positive role models,” he said.

Powell is now a mentor at a “Project Safe Neighborhoods” program that aims to reduce gun and gang violence in Fulton County.

The kids participating are ages 14 through 18. Some have gang affiliations or have been involved in violent crimes.

It’s a collaboration with the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Fulton County Juvenile Court.

The kids also get paid $10 per week to be a part of the 10-week program. That’s $100 per month.

However, participants say it’s about so much more than money.

“Some people don’t have role models and some people just need someone to care for them and help them,” said Nicholas McDowell, a former participant of the program.

McDowell says he’s proof the program works. The 18-year-old joined the summer program back in 2021.

Today, he’s a high school senior and has big plans after graduation.

“Go to trade school for business and get my clothing brand started,” he said.

Isaiah Prejean, who’s in the program now, wants to go back to school and get a job. He says the program helped him realize there are better, more lawful paths to success.

“Bad money, stuff you do to get money that you know you not supposed to. That money don’t last you long anyways. I say go to the money that’s going to help you in the future,” said Prejean.

