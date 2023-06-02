Tenants complain about more broken elevators at apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are safety concerns for many people living at one metro Atlanta apartment complex where several elevators are out of order.

Carla Parker says it is difficult to visit her daughter who lives on the third floor of the Mechanicsville Station apartments on Humphries Street. She has to use a mobility scooter to get around and can’t get up the stairs.

“The elevator is broken and I’m coming to visit my daughter and it is a problem coming up and down. I’ve got vertebrae in my neck and back. My grandson lifts it up and down the stairs when I come visit,” Parker said.

She said the elevator in building 540 has been out of order for months, causing concern for those who are disabled.

“I think it’s trifling, but the rent money comes on time. So, they should be able to fix this here. There is no reason why people don’t have an elevator,” Parker said.

Two weeks ago, Atlanta News First exposed the same problem with a different elevator at the complex, forcing paramedics to carry this elderly woman down 25 steps during a medical emergency.

“She was very uncomfortable as you can see in the video. She just kept saying don’t drop me, don’t drop me, please don’t drop me,” Natasha Miller said.

After exposing the problem last month, management quickly repaired one broken elevator, but told us they are waiting on additional parts to fix two more.

“There are older people that live here that need to get up and down the stairs. They shouldn’t be confined to their apartments,” Parker said.

Atlanta News First contacted the property manager, Columbia Residential, about the ongoing elevator issues and they said one of the elevators in the community was vandalized about four weeks ago. They said supply chain issues delayed the delivery of parts, but they have asked the elevator company to expedite repairs and that everything should be repaired next week.

Columbia Residential takes very seriously the concerns of its residents in regard to the recent elevator issues at Mechanicsville Crossing. Due to conversion jacks that have failed and need to be replaced, two of the elevators are currently non-operational. Supply chain issues have delayed the repairs from being performed; however, Columbia Residential has requested that the elevator repair company expedite the repairs on the elevators today so that they will be operational as soon as possible. In addition, the elevator repair company will return next week to follow up on the repairs to ensure the elevators remain operational. In the interim, the property management team has been communicating with residents about the scheduled repairs and will make every effort to accommodate residents who have mobility issues.

