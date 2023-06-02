Positively Georgia
Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and...
This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, in the Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Friday in the Gulf of Mexico on a track taking the cyclone south toward the western tip of Cuba.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was located about 265 miles (425 kilometers) west of Fort Myers, Florida. It’s moving south at about 5 mph (7 kph).

No storm watches or warnings have been posted for Cuba or Florida. Forecasters say the storm could fall apart before reaching any land.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph); anything 74 mph (119 kph) or higher is designated a hurricane.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Thursday and runs through Nov. 30. Last year’s season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

