ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday, June 2 is National Doughnut Day and some shops are giving away free doughnuts.

While some stores are offering freebies, others just have sweet deals.

Here’s a look at where you can score a sweet deal in the metro Atlanta area:

NATIONAL DOUGHNUT DAY 📢 Tomorrow, 6/2. One FREE 🍩 of your choice! 🎉 Share with a friend so they don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/9gf3gdTTJ1 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2023

please see the below Posted by Dunkin' on Friday, May 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.