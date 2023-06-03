Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 injured after shooting in southeast Atlanta

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 3:41 a.m. at the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had already been rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers spoke to the victim at the hospital, however, they say the victim was “uncooperative with the investigation at that time.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Breanna Woods
Arrest made, woman in deadly W. Peachtree St. shooting identified, police say
An overnight crash resulted in an overturned tanker truck in Gwinnett County.
Road reopens after overturned tanker truck, fuel spill in Gwinnett

Latest News

Photo of missing Gwinnett County teen Noel Tapia
Gwinnett County police search for missing 13-year-old boy
WBRC stock graphic
2 dead after crash on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of Atlanta airport
FAA will study how to make flying safer for kids, families
Rapper Rick Ross' annual car and bike show
Rapper Rick Ross’ annual car and bike show underway at ‘The Promise Land’