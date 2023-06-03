1 injured after shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 3:41 a.m. at the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had already been rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers spoke to the victim at the hospital, however, they say the victim was “uncooperative with the investigation at that time.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

