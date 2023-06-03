2 dead after crash on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have died after a crash early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police responded to a crash at the 2600 block of Fairburn FRoad around 1:28 a.m. Police say an Acura MDX was involved in a head-on crash with a Chevrolet TrailBlazer, causing the Trail Blazer to catch fire. The two people inside the Trail Blazer were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Acura was alert, conscious, and breathing.

The identities of the two crash victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

