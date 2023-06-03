All inmates at Fulton County jail accounted for after holes found in fencing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County police say all inmates are accounted for after holes were found at the Rice Street facility.

Crews reportedly found holes cut into the fencing surrounding the jail as well as “an opening” on the fifth floor.

The sheriff’s office says no one was in danger. The office is investigating the incident and crews are making necessary repairs.

