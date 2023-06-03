Positively Georgia
DeKalb County police search for missing man

Photo of missing man Steven Jones (DeKalb County Police)
Photo of missing man Steven Jones (DeKalb County Police)(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need help finding a missing man.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Steven Jones was last seen on May 31 driving towards Athens and he has not been seen since.

He is described as 5-foot-11 inches tall and has brown eyes and gray hair. The DeKalb County Police Department did not release his age.

Jones was last seen driving his White Cadillac DTS with Georgia tag TDP0280.

White Cadillac DTS driven by missing DeKalb County man Steven Jones
White Cadillac DTS driven by missing DeKalb County man Steven Jones(DeKalb County Police Department)

If you see him, please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

