DeKalb police looking for people of interest in murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a murder Feb. 19.

Dekalb police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Whites Mill Road around 5:15 a.m. Feb. 19. They found Jesse Johnson dead of a gunshot und.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

