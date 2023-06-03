Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast | Near 90° Saturday, turns cooler on Sunday

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot Saturday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first weekend of June will feature some hot weather, but also the risk of a few showers and cooler weather on Sunday. The pick of the weekend is Saturday with mostly sunny skies and very warm conditions. The day will start in the 60s at sunrise around 6:30 AM before rising through the 70s into the mid 80s by midday. The temperature may reach 90° around Atlanta Metro, and if it doesn’t, it will at least be in the mid-upper 80s. It’s highly unlikely that there will be any rain on Saturday.

A disturbance moves from east to west across north Georgia on Saturday night into Sunday. It will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures. It may also bring a few scattered showers or t-storms. It does not look close to a washout in north Georgia but be aware that there could be a stray shower or two. Highs will range from the 70s in northeast Georgia to the low to mid 80s around Atlanta.

Next week looks seasonably warm and mainly dry. The best chance of rain is on Tuesday as a front drifts through Georgia. Look for scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be 85-90° through the workweek.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Breanna Woods
Arrest made, woman in deadly W. Peachtree St. shooting identified, police say
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash

Latest News

Mornings remain mild into next week.
VIDEO FORECAST | Warmer weather, just a spotty rain chance are in the forecast!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot Saturday
Summer Heat Takes Over as We Head into the Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Hot Today & Saturday, Few Showers Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, upper 80s today