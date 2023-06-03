First Alert Forecast | Near 90° Saturday, turns cooler on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first weekend of June will feature some hot weather, but also the risk of a few showers and cooler weather on Sunday. The pick of the weekend is Saturday with mostly sunny skies and very warm conditions. The day will start in the 60s at sunrise around 6:30 AM before rising through the 70s into the mid 80s by midday. The temperature may reach 90° around Atlanta Metro, and if it doesn’t, it will at least be in the mid-upper 80s. It’s highly unlikely that there will be any rain on Saturday.

A disturbance moves from east to west across north Georgia on Saturday night into Sunday. It will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures. It may also bring a few scattered showers or t-storms. It does not look close to a washout in north Georgia but be aware that there could be a stray shower or two. Highs will range from the 70s in northeast Georgia to the low to mid 80s around Atlanta.

Next week looks seasonably warm and mainly dry. The best chance of rain is on Tuesday as a front drifts through Georgia. Look for scattered showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be 85-90° through the workweek.

