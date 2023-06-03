First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat for the start of the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! The weekend will start on quite the toasty note with afternoon high temperatures climbing near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Thankfully, the humidity will be comfortable and we will have a breeze out of the northeast, which will make the hot afternoon be a little more bearable.

Sunday brings a few changes. Expect a few showers starting Sunday morning through the afternoon. By no means will the day be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible.

The week ahead looks much warmer than weeks past with highs in the mid to upper 80s just about every day.

When it comes to rain, we look mainly dry with the highest coverage of rain, though only 30% at best, on Tuesday and Thursday.

Dry and hot today ahead of a cooler day Sunday with highs in the low 80s. A few passing showers also possible Sunday. (Atlanta News First)

A few passing showers Sunday starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

Hot start to the weekend. Cooler with a few showers Sunday. Mainly dry and warm for the week ahead. (Atlanta News First)

