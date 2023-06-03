Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat for the start of the weekend

High temperatures will climb near 90 today
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! The weekend will start on quite the toasty note with afternoon high temperatures climbing near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Thankfully, the humidity will be comfortable and we will have a breeze out of the northeast, which will make the hot afternoon be a little more bearable.

Sunday brings a few changes. Expect a few showers starting Sunday morning through the afternoon. By no means will the day be a washout, but a few passing showers are possible.

The week ahead looks much warmer than weeks past with highs in the mid to upper 80s just about every day.

When it comes to rain, we look mainly dry with the highest coverage of rain, though only 30% at best, on Tuesday and Thursday.

Dry and hot today ahead of a cooler day Sunday with highs in the low 80s. A few passing showers...
Dry and hot today ahead of a cooler day Sunday with highs in the low 80s. A few passing showers also possible Sunday.(Atlanta News First)
A few passing showers Sunday starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon.
A few passing showers Sunday starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon.(Atlanta News First)
Hot start to the weekend. Cooler with a few showers Sunday. Mainly dry and warm for the week...
Hot start to the weekend. Cooler with a few showers Sunday. Mainly dry and warm for the week ahead.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child
Breanna Woods
Arrest made, woman in deadly W. Peachtree St. shooting identified, police say
An overnight crash resulted in an overturned tanker truck in Gwinnett County.
Road reopens after overturned tanker truck, fuel spill in Gwinnett

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast | Near 90° Saturday, turns cooler on Sunday
Mornings remain mild into next week.
VIDEO FORECAST | Warmer weather, just a spotty rain chance are in the forecast!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot Saturday
Summer Heat Takes Over as We Head into the Weekend
First Alert Forecast: Hot Today & Saturday, Few Showers Sunday