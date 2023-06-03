Positively Georgia
Gwinnett County police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Photo of missing Gwinnett County teen Noel Tapia
Photo of missing Gwinnett County teen Noel Tapia(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County need the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Noel Tapia was last seen around 5:30 p.m. leaving through the back door of his house. He was seen at the intersection of Scenic Highway and Sugarloaf Highway around 7:30 p.m., police say.

He was last seen wearing Gray sweatpants, a Blue shirt with Green lettering, and Black Nike Air Forces.

He is described as 5-foot-7 with short brown hair, with dark brown eyes.

If you have seen Tapia or know of his whereabouts, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 678-390-5115.

