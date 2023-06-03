Rapper Rick Ross’ annual car and bike scheduled at ‘The Promise Land’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Award-winning rapper, business owner, and philanthropist Rick Ross is hosting his second annual car and bike show at his Georgia home on Saturday morning.

The show starts at 11 a.m. and is scheduled until 6 p.m. at the estate off Highway 279 and 138 in Fayetteville.

For anyone planning to attend the show, they should be aware of traffic and parking. There is a major traffic backup leading to Fayetteville and there are multiple police officers directing traffic at the intersection of Highway 279 and 138.

According to Ross’ Instagram page, the car show will feature performances by Ross, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and many surprises for fans to enjoy.

Police directing traffic at the intersection of Highway 138 and 279 in Fayetteville. (Atlanta News First)

The annual show attracts thousands of car, bike, and music enthusiasts to his estate called “The Promise Land.”

In recent weeks, residents in Fayette County sued to prevent the county from allowing Ross to pursue a permit for his event. They cited traffic and noise as concerns, hoping for the show to be canceled.

Ross has said his annual car and bike show helps to bring in thousands of dollars and business to Georgia. He added that it helps bring people from all over the country to Georgia and is a positive event for people to enjoy.

Tickets are going for $325 dollars and VIP tickets are for $2,500 dollars. If you don’t plan to attend, it’s best to avoid the area around 279 and 138 in Fayette County altogether as traffic is already building up in the area.

The self-proclaimed “Biggest Boss” has evolved from a Miami rap legend into a successful businessman, mogul, and innovator during the last nearly 20 years. He is best known for hits such as “Hustlin”, “Aston Martin Music,” “We Takin Over” with T.I., Lil Wayne, Birdman, Akon, and DJ Khaled, “Hustle Hard” with Ace Hood and Lil Wayne, “I’m On One” with Lil Wayne and Drake, and Lil Wayne, “Chevy Ridin High,” “Pop That” with French Montana, Drake, and Lil Wayne, “Big Tyme” with Swizz Beatz, “Made Men” with Drake, “Lemon Pepper” with Drake, “Run It”, and many more.

In March, Ross performed at State Farm Arena for the Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded tour.

