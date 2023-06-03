Rapper Rick Ross prepares for annual car show at ‘The Promise Land’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper and business owner Rick Ross is preparing for his second annual car show on the weekend at “The Promise Land.”

The show will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the estate off Highway 279 and 138 in Fayetteville.

In recent weeks, residents in Fayette County sued to prevent the county from allowing Ross to pursue a permit for his event. They cited traffic and noise as concerns, hoping for the show to be canceled.

Throughout the day Friday, cars and bikes of all kinds and colors poured through the white gate, slowing traffic to a crawl for miles in all directions.

For car and bike enthusiasts, this is a big stage for them to get to show off their wheels.

Anthony Adams will be there. He’s ready for the world to gaze upon the bike he’s been working on since the start of the pandemic: a one-of-a-kind electric bicycle called ‘El Chapo.’

If you want to see custom vehicles like ‘El Chapo,’ it won’t be cheap.

Tickets are going for $325 dollars, VIP tickets for $2,500 dollars. This is not a charity event. You will have to pay to attend.

If you don’t plan to attend, it’s best to avoid the area around 279 and 138 in Fayette County altogether.

According to Ross’ Instagram page, the car show will feature performances by Ross, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and many surprises for fans to enjoy.

The self-proclaimed “Biggest Boss” has evolved from a Miami rap legend into a successful businessman, mogul, and innovator during the last nearly 20 years. He is best known for hits such as “Hustlin”, “Aston Martin Music,” “Chevy Ridin High,” “Pop That,” “Made Men” with Drake, “Stay Schemin”, “Lemon Pepper” with Drake, “Run It”, and more.

In March, Ross performed at State Farm Arena for the Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded tour.

